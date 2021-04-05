Piers Morgan spews venom against rival TV presenter Dan Walker in new attack

Piers Morgan's new target is his famous TV presenter Dan Walker as he slammed him as a 'nasty piece of work fighting to get out' following his exit from GMB after controversial remarks against the Duchess of Sussex.

Piers Morgan took his rivalry with Breakfast presenter to a new level as he lambasted him in his own words as it has been a normal thing among TV rivals to take a swipe at each other.

Morgan has blasted the BBC Breakfast presenter in his column, saying: "My supremely virtuous former breakfast TV show rival Dan ‘Halo’ Walker said about me today: ‘Underneath all the froth, I think there is a decent bloke fighting to get out."

His latest comments came in response to the journalist's remarks about the star's exit from Good Morning Britain. Dan Walker told a media outlet: "Piers Morgan and I have had a friendly rivalry, but it has been good for BBC Breakfast and GMB."



Piers also flayed Dan Walker's interview technique which he compared to "poodle-like simpering with Government Ministers".