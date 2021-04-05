Piers Morgan spews venom against rival TV presenter Dan Walker in new attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Piers Morgan's new target is his famous TV presenter Dan Walker as he slammed him as a 'nasty piece of work fighting to get out' following his exit from GMB after controversial remarks against the Duchess of Sussex.
Piers Morgan took his rivalry with Breakfast presenter to a new level as he lambasted him in his own words as it has been a normal thing among TV rivals to take a swipe at each other.
Morgan has blasted the BBC Breakfast presenter in his column, saying: "My supremely virtuous former breakfast TV show rival Dan ‘Halo’ Walker said about me today: ‘Underneath all the froth, I think there is a decent bloke fighting to get out."
His latest comments came in response to the journalist's remarks about the star's exit from Good Morning Britain. Dan Walker told a media outlet: "Piers Morgan and I have had a friendly rivalry, but it has been good for BBC Breakfast and GMB."
Piers also flayed Dan Walker's interview technique which he compared to "poodle-like simpering with Government Ministers".