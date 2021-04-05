Gigi Hadid shares first look of daughter Khai in bunny onesie dress as she celebrates Easter

Gigi Hadid celebrated Easter Sunday with her sweet baby girl Khai as she dressed her daughter in a grey bunny rabbit onesie which came complete with a puffy tail and floppy ears.



The supermodel's sweet daughter, whose face is yet to be unveiled, was looking pretty in new snaps which Zayn's darling shared on her Instagram.

She captioned the post: 'Our little bunny! first Easter!' .



The fashion icon gave birth to Khai at her mother Yolanda Hadid's farm in in September last year where she spent quality time with her sister Bella throughout much of 2020.



Gigi and Malik have been dating since 2015, though they were rumored to have broken up briefly in late 2016, and they officially broke up in March 2018. The two were seen together only a month later and resuscitated the relationship.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik reportedly broke up again in January 2019, but after hints of a reunion . They confirmed their romance was in good health again in January 2020. The lovebirds announced just two months later that they were expecting their first child together.