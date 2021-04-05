Billie Eilish reveals truth behind her stunning new look

Billie Eilish, who stunned the world when she unveiled her new blonde hairstyle, has shared the secrets about her new gorgeous look.



The 19-year-old award winner pop star took to Instagram on Sunday and revealed how she achieved her mesmerising look that received huge praise from fans around the globe.

The 'No Time To Die' singer answered fans' questions on her social media platform, unveiling the details about her gorgeous appearance.

Replying to a question about her current hair health Billie said: "Honestly so healthy and I wasn't expecting that at all.

She responded to a fan: "It's actually healthier than it’s been in a longggggggg time".

responding to another fan who asked why she had hid her blonde hair initially beneath a black-and-green wig resembling her older look.



The singer replied: "Cause it took six weeks to accomplish… this was the first round:"

Billie Eilish also confirmed that she had indeed worn a wig at the Grammy Awards, posing for an image alongside it. However, she eventually posted the new look to Instagram with a caption: 'Pinch me'. The post made history in Instagram, achieving more than 22 million likes.