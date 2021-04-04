close
Sun Apr 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 4, 2021

'Prince Harry has renounced none of his royal privileges'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 04, 2021

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry has  renounced none of his royal  privileges after stepping down from his role as senior member of the British royal family. 

 Harry and his Meghan Markle continue to be the favourite topic of TV talk shows and British tabloids even after the couple has left the United Kingdom to settle in the United States after stepping down from their royal roles.

In a recently published article, commentator Sarah Vine said that despite stepping down from royal duties, prince Harry "has cashed in on" royal privileges.

"The prince may believe he will be able to embrace "a more 'authentic' experience in America, one that, ultimately, will make him a better human being," she claimed and accused him of renounced none of his royal privileges.

Prince Harry and Meghan recently came under strong criticism when they sat for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The bombshell interviews has reportedly plunged the British minority into a crisis.

