Sun Apr 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 4, 2021

Demi Lovato unveils live performance for ‘The Art of Starting Over’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 04, 2021
Demi Lovato unveils live performance for ‘The Art of Starting Over’

Demi Lovato overtakes social media with her live performance version of The Art of Starting Over on   Dancing with the Devil.

Demi Lovato recently took fans by surprise the moment she released a live performance version of her new song The Art of Starting Over from the Dancing with the Devil album.

The singer performed the song on the latest episode of Good Morning America and fans are already grooving.

Check it out below:


