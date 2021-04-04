‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ unveils brand new Tunes Vs. Goons trailer

The first ever trailer into the brand new installment of Space Jam has just been revealed and fans are in a frenzy over the upcoming Tunes vs. Goons rematch of the century with LeBron James at the helm.

The trailer starts off with a look into James’s high profile life with his pre-teen son who’s never allowed to “do me.”

A few seconds later however, they separate and get transported into opposite ends of the ‘Server-verse’ by its king. ‘King James’ is then forced to play a cut throat game of basketball with the “rejects.”

The film is set to release in theatres as well as HBO Max on the 16th of July 2021.

Check the trailer below:



