Why Queen Elizabeth won’t close doors on Prince Harry despite the drama

Despite the drama caused by Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II will keep her doors open for her grandson.



Royal expert and author Andrew Morton spoke to Vanity Fair and claimed that because of growing up with Princess Margaret, the monarch has a lot of empathy for the Duke of Sussex.

"I think the Queen knows that being the spare is hard and a part of her recognizes that Harry was a sometimes a bit of a lost soul just like her sister,” said the writer.

"She has always wanted to protect Harry and I think in part that’s because she watched Margaret fall victim to the system. Shutting out Margaret didn’t help and the Queen has learned from that. She didn’t want history to repeat itself with Harry,” he continued.

"When you compare personalities, Harry is like Margaret, a royal rebel. Margaret once said ‘disobedience is my joy’ and you see some of that in Harry. The Queen also knew Margaret sometimes felt like an outsider and I think that’s why she has made sure the door is always open for Harry to return to the royal fold,” he said.

“She will have a lot of empathy and sympathy for him because she grew up watching her younger sister act the role of the spare, which is not easy,” he added.

"She has a lot of affection for Harry. She was there the day Harry lost his mother and has been there for him ever since.”

"She has deliberately taken him under her wing. I think as a grandmother she has been far more understanding than as a mother at times,” Morton said.