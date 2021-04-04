Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, Chantel Jeffries end relationship after a year

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and DJ Chantel Jeffries have called it quits on their relationship after a year of dating.
Drew’s rep confirmed to People that the former flames ended their relationship a month ago but continued to be on good terms.
The two sparked romance rumours back in February 2020 after the pair were spotted in a Super Bowl afterparty.
They later made their relationship Instagram official in July 2020 and were later seen on a double date with Drew’s bandmate Alex Pall.