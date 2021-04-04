Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, Chantel Jeffries end relationship after a year

Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and DJ Chantel Jeffries have called it quits on their relationship after a year of dating.

Drew’s rep confirmed to People that the former flames ended their relationship a month ago but continued to be on good terms.

The two sparked romance rumours back in February 2020 after the pair were spotted in a Super Bowl afterparty.

They later made their relationship Instagram official in July 2020 and were later seen on a double date with Drew’s bandmate Alex Pall.