Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims shot down by new pre-Megxit reports

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent claims made during their Oprah Winfrey interview sent shockwaves down the globe.



However, reports are now showing that their claims about having no plan in place prior to Megxit was contradicting to reality.

Sources spoke to The Telegraph on Saturday and said: “There was a constant dialogue from the couple along the lines of: ‘Why can’t we do this? You can’t stop us from doing what we want to do’.”

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been planning their departure since the start of 2019 and were in talks to seal a deal with now-defunct video streaming service Quibi.

Per The Telegraph: “They were calling the shots and would be the ones instructing the press office on what line to put out.”

This contradicted the claims that the pair made during their Oprah interview. Prince Harry had said: “The Netflix and the Spotify [deals]… that was never part of the plan. We didn’t have a plan. That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford… security for us.”