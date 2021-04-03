Hrithik Roshan says learning to let go has been one of the joys of his life

Indian actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday said it was always difficult for him to laugh on screen.

The actor said this on Instagram as he posted his latest picture for fans.

The actor looked handsome as he gave a perfect smile for the camera.

"Used to be so difficult for me to laugh on screen . So tensed up all the time . Learning to let go has been one of the joys of my life," Roshan captioned her picture.







