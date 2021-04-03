BTS’s RM sheds light on ‘emotional’ Grammy loss: ‘It’s the only way to rationalize’

South Korean boyband BTS worked immensely hard to maintain their positivity during the live Grammy broadcast but stole the hearts of their fans



The boys got candid about their Grammy moment during an interview on KBS World and RM was the first to voice out on the matter.



He claimed, “This is how we rationalized it. They have a lot of different GRAMMY trophies, but only 20 teams get to have their own performance, so getting our own performance was better (laughs). So, that’s how we accepted it.”



RM also went on discuss the group’s high expectations and admitted maybe they were “reaching too far for our first time.”



