Did Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accuse Princess Anne of racism?

While many had speculated that it was perhaps Prince Charles who raised concerns about Archie’s skin colour, an expert has claimed that it was another member of the British royal family.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent shockwaves after they claimed that there were concerns raised about the colour of their then unborn son Archie.

Speaking about the Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell claim, royal expert and author Lady Colin Campbell said that the pair were perhaps referring to Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter Princess Anne when they spoke about racism in the family.

She said on her podcast, Chatting with Lady C: There were no concerns about Meghan’s color. Princess Anne was rightly concerned that if the marriage proceeded and there were children there would be huge problems.”

“Not because of Meghan’s color, but because of Meghan’s inability and determination to remain unable to appreciate the cultural differences.”

She further said that Anne could have thought that Meghan may not “actually have respect for the institution into which she was marrying, and the family in which she was marrying… Meghan and Harry have used that genuine concern of a loving aunt, knowing that because she is down to earth, experienced, modest, intelligent and sensible, and that you cannot make a sow’s ear into a silk purse.”

“Nobody is the guilty party in terms of racism. But Princess Anne was the champion in terms of ‘don’t marry that girl, she is unsuitable. She is wrong for the country, wrong for the job’,” she said.

“I think it’s important that it is out there before it is weaponized by some anti-establishment, anti-monarchist organization, who will spin things destructively to further their agenda,” added Lady C.