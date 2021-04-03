Nick Jonas hits out at Disney Channel for cancelling ‘Jonas’

Famed singer Nick Jonas got started on his acting career after success in music courtesy of Disney Channel.

Despite that, the Camp Rock star is not too thrilled with the network for cancelling his and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas’s show after the second season.

Jonas took a dig at Disney through a TikTok challenge. Turning to the video-sharing platform, Nick said: "Oh, I love this one. Tell me you were on Disney Channel, without telling me you were on Disney Channel."

The Jealous crooner then goes on to drop a sarcastic remark, saying: "See that's the thing. Our show got cancelled after just two seasons, and we didn't have any famous quotes."

Regarding the sitcom, Jonas, Nick had earlier admitted himself that the second season of the show was a big mistake. He said in Amazon Prime’s Jonas Brothers’ documentary, Chasing Happiness: "It was a big regret. We shouldn't have done that. It really stunted our growth. I feel like it was just a bad move. It was just not the time. Literally, we couldn't evolve because of it."