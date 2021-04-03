Kendall Jenner moves to a safer location after terrifying stalker incident

American supermodel Kendall Jenner after facing an intrusion in her home, has left the property for an indefinite period.



According to TMZ, the reality TV star abandoned her Beverly Hills mansion after being granted a temporary restraining order against a man named Shaquan King who broke into her home and swam in her swimming pool unclothed.

The report claims that the model moved out of her home due to the increased risk, despite her having escalated her security protocols.

Sources told TMZ that she has no plans of moving back into her mansion and it has yet to be revealed whether or not the model will be selling her property.

The 27-year-old intruder was arrested at Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner’s home, only six hours after he was released from prison.

Kendall was granted a temporary restraining order against the trespasser.