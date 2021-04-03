close
Sat Apr 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 3, 2021

Kendall Jenner moves to a safer location after terrifying stalker incident

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 03, 2021

American supermodel Kendall Jenner after facing an intrusion in her home, has left the property for an indefinite period.

According to TMZ, the reality TV star abandoned her Beverly Hills mansion after being granted a temporary restraining order against a man named Shaquan King who broke into her home and swam in her swimming pool unclothed.

The report claims that the model moved out of her home due to the increased risk, despite her having escalated her security protocols.

Sources told TMZ that she has no plans of moving back into her mansion and it has yet to be revealed whether or not the model will be selling her property.

The 27-year-old intruder was arrested at Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner’s home, only six hours after he was released from prison.

Kendall was granted a temporary restraining order against the trespasser. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment