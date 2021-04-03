Billie Eilish wins hearts with her stunning new look: Watch

Billie Eilish mesmerised fans with her never-before-seen looks, flaunting her stylish new eye-skimming bangs and platinum blond hair weeks after ditching her slime green strands.

The award winner singer shared a short clip to Instagram showing off her newly shorn shoulder-length platinum blond locks.

In addition to displaying the new trim, the songstress also debuted her stylish new eye-skimming bangs. Billie was swallowed up under a blue-and-white shirt that was buttoned all the way up to her neck.

The 19-year-old music sensation's video simply showed the pop wunderkind strutting toward the camera while displaying her standard blank face.



The young singer's new platinum tresses were cut so that they rested delicately on her shoulders, with some extra hair cascading down her back.

Billie Eilish won hearts of fans as she showed off her sens of fashion in a totally different way that attracted massive applause.

