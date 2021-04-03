close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 3, 2021

Britney Spears blasts makeup artist Billy Brasfield over his claims about her social media control

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 03, 2021

Britney Spears slammed her former make-up artist Billy Brasfield over his claims that the singer has personally told him that she's not in control of her own social media pages.

Britney's father Jamie Spears has been her legal conservator since 2008. He controls her finances and has influence over her   personal life decisions.

The singer's fans have recently began to speculate whether or not it's actually Britney posting photos and videos to her own Instagram page as much of the public continues to worry for her welfare.

On the other hand, Britney's ex make-up artist Billy Brasfield also claimed that the singer had personally told him that she had no control over the caption of her photos.

After his revelations, Britney hit back at him and clarified: "No, I’m not talking to him at all. I write my posts. I’m not sure who he is talking to, but I am not talking to Billy B."

