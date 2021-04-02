David Schwimmer shocks fans with details into surprise ‘Friends’ reunion

David Schwimmer recently let fans in on the details behind reunion shoot for the sit-com Friends.

He got candid on the Graham Norton Show and admitted, "I’m going to LA to shoot the 'Friends' reunion. I will get to see everyone for the first time in years."

He even addressed upon potential script secrets and admitted, "I’ll be David. Nothing is scripted and we are not in character. We are all ourselves, although there is one section of it that I don’t want to give away, but we all read something.”

But “I should have [studied] up on old episodes, but I just haven’t been able to bring myself to catch up on the 236 shows. I guess I need to watch a lot over the next five days!"