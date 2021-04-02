Meghan Markle using 'racism card' to throw royals under the bus, says biographer

Meghan Markle has managed to convince Harry that any criticism of her is based upon race

Meghan Markle is using the racism card to overthrow monarchy, said royal biographer Lady Colin Campbell.



Lady C said Meghan's allegations had nothing to do with racism, but she was rather perceived as the 'wrong sort of American' for the royal family.

In a lengthy YouTube video, she said well-placed palace sources confirmed to her the name of the royal being accused of racism.

Campbell said the royal was “vociferous” in her objections about the Duchess being a “misfit” for royalty and that the issue was never “about race.”

The “concerned member of the family” instead “objected always on the grounds of character … cultural differences,” Campbell claimed.

One of the biggest concerns was the then-actress being “the wrong sort of American” to make a suitable royal, Campbell said. She called Meghan the “cool Californian babe” who believes “all of problems in life can be solved with a trip to the beach and avocado."

Campbell insisted that as soon as the Harry's family's realised that his romance with Meghan was more than a “fling,” the senior royal knew well enough she was a “hustler” who would be “nothing but trouble” for the monarchy.

“She’s managed to convince him that any criticism of her is based upon race, and he’s so dumb that he has actually swallowed that line,” Campbell said, accusing Markle of “playing the race card.”