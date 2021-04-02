Saba Qamar not getting married to Azeem Khan now, calls it off for personal reasons

Pakistani film and TV star Saba Qamar is not getting married to Azeem Khan now as the actress has decided to call if off due to personal reasons.



In a statement on Instagram, the Manto actress said, “Hii Everyone. I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan.”

She went on to say 'WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW' hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realise the bitter realities!”

“I also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing that is: ‘I have never Met Azeem Khan in my life we were only connected over the phone”, the actress further clarified.



“It's a very hard time on me right now but as we all know 'THIS TOO SHALL PASS' Insha Allah :) Much love to you all! -Saba Qamar,” she signed off.