Niall Horan ‘shocked and shaken’ after intruder breaks into his London home

Acclaimed singer Niall Horan was said to have been left deeply alarmed following an intrusion in his London estate last year.

Reports coming afloat regarding the incident that occurred in July last year, claim that the former One Direction member was “shocked and shaken” after an intruder was spotted walking around his £5million home.

As per the Mail Online, the man was seen entering after following another resident into the apartment building before he entered the singer’s abode in his absence.

The intruder was spotted by the 27-year-old’s assistant who kept him talking before the police could arrive to the scene.

After being taken into custody, the man was released shortly a while after the same day. However, he returned to the property once again the following day after which he was arrested.

The 29-year-old trespasser has pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary with intent at Kingston Crown Court.

His trial is due on July 5.