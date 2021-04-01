Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift win International Female Solo Artist nomination at the Brits

The nominations of the Brit Awards have been announced to the amazement of the world as women dominate this year in nearly every category. Also, there is an increased number of non-White contenders in awards categories.

Singers Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Celeste, Joel Corry and Young T & Bugsey have won three nominations each. It is the first time in Brits history of pop that there are four out of five female nominees in the British album category. In comparison, the category featured no women in 2020.



“Women have always made great music and wonderful albums, but this is the first time in the entire Brits history that we have dominated the best album category,” said British singer and songwriter Jessie Ware.

“The time is now – albeit long overdue – to start respecting and appreciating the vital role women, and their music, play in the British music industry.”

It is a lot different this year as ten British female artists received recognition on 25 slots across mixed-gender Brit categories. While, it was Mabel alone last year.

The categories of British album, female solo artist, male solo artist, breakthrough artist and single are dominated by non-white.

The Brit Academy has gone a step forward by achieving gender parity in this year's 1500-strong voting body with 26% Black, Asian and minority ethnic representation.

English singer Dua Lipa is a darling to the Brit Awards with best breakthrough act and British female solo artist in 2018, and British single in 2019 for One Kiss, with Calvin Harris. Celeste also took home the critics’ choice award in 2020.

Arlo Parks and Celeste both received nominations for best female artist, breakthrough artist and best album. Arlo Parks released her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, earlier this year, on UK independent label Transgressive. “To be nominated for three Brit awards at 20 years old as an independent artist is something that exceeds my wildest dreams,” said Parks.

“I genuinely don’t have the words to describe how grateful I am. This year has been difficult to say the least but art has been holding us together in some way, and I’m excited to be part of this celebration of British music.”

Chart-topper Lipa, who will perform at the May 11 ceremony in London, will also compete for British single for Physical.

Parks and Celeste will face off against DJ duo Bicep, DJ Joel Corry and rappers Young T & Bugsey for breakthrough artist.

Corry also got three nods, including British single and male solo artist, among the nominations where dance and rap featured strongly.

The album category also includes singer Jessie Ware's What's Your Pleasure? and rapper/singer J Hus' Big Conspiracy.

Other female solo artist nominees include Ware and Lianne La Havas. Hus, singer Yungblud and rappers AJ Tracey and Headie One will also compete for male solo artist.

The British group nominees are Bicep, Biffy Clyro, Little Mix, The 1975 and Young T & Bugsey.

Lipa's Physical, Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar, 220 Kid and Gracey's Don't Need Love, Rain by Aitch & AJ Tracey featuring Tay Keith, Ain't It Different by Headie One featuring AJ Tracey and Stormzy as well as Head & Heart by Corry featuring MNEK are among the British single nominees.

Other contenders include Lighter by Nathan Dawe featuring KSI, Regard and Raye's Secrets, Rover by S1mba featuring DTG and Don't Rush by Young T and Bugsey featuring Headie One.

Music stars Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Cardi B are in the running for international female solo artist.

The international male solo artist category features Bruce Springsteen, The Weeknd, Tame Impala, Childish Gambino and Burna Boy.

K-pop sensation BTS received their first BRIT nomination for international group, for which they will compete against Fontaines D.C., Foo Fighters, Haim and Run The Jewels.

The 2021 Brit award nominees in full

Female solo artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas



Male solo artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud



Group

Bicep

Yungblud

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey



Breakthrough act

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey



Single of the year

220 Kid with Gracey – Don’t Need Love

Aitch x AJ Tracey feat Tay Keith – Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Headie One feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different

Joel Corry x MNEK – Head and Heart

Nathan Dawe x KSI – Lighter

Regard and Raye – Secrets

S1mba feat DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey feat Headie One – Don’t Rush



Album of the year

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?



International female solo artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift



International male solo artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd



International group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run the Jewels



Rising star

Griff