Sharon Stone empathises with Britney Spears

American actress Sharon Stone said she was faced with a very difficult time at a time when pop singer Britney Spears reached out to her for help. The actress said they both needed help at the time.

unfolded some unique aspects of her special bond with pop diva Britney Spears, who recently called the “Basic Instinct” actress as one of her inspirations.



The 63-year-old actress recalled that it was around 2007 when Britney Spears sought her help. This was a time when the pop star's unusual attitude was making global headlines.

“Britney wrote to me a very long and important, poignant letter during a very difficult time in her life ― about the time when people would recognize her for when she shaved her head ― wanting me to help her,” the “Basic Instinct” actress told Clarkson, virtually appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Wednesday.

“I was in a very difficult time of my life and I couldn’t help myself. The truth of the matter is, we both needed help. She needed help and I needed help.”

Sharon Stone said this when she was asked to comment on a social media share posted by Britney Spears last week. The pop star has posted photos of multiple celebrities including Stone, Miley Cyrus and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The Baby One More Time singer captioned the post: “These are the women that have truly inspired my life.”

“These cool ladies always add a spark to my day.”

Sharon Stone did not reveal that she and the singer interacted with each other in the time to come after the letter. However, the way the "Basic Instinct" actress talked about the pop diva reveals her special kinship with the singer who was troubled with a legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears for control of her reported $60 million estate.



The Academy Award nominee said, “It’s very hard to be a very successful woman and not have anyone control you, taking your finances and handling you.”

“Women ― and, I’m sure, all of the young stars ― get handled. There is a huge breaking point and there is a point where you get broken.”

The actress empathised with Britney Spears saying, “The thing with Britney Spears is so out of control and so awful.”

“I can say certainly it’s been very out of control and very awful, more than once, in my life.”

Currently, Sharon Stone is out promoting her memoir, “The Beauty of Living Twice.” In the memoir, the actress disclosed her childhood experiences with sexual abuse, her 2001 stroke and, of course, her storied Hollywood journey.

