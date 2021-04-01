Kendall Jenner experiences another scary moment, tightens her security

Kendall Jenner experienced another scary moment this week when a man trespassed onto her property in the middle of the night and began to knock on her doors while yelling out her name.



The young model, who is among the most beautiful and famous faces in Hollywood, was reportedly at home when the incident occurred. She remained in a safe location as security dealt with the 27-year-old intruder.

The man reportedly stripped off his clothing and attempted to swim in Jenner's pool. Security guards at the model's residence detained him and handed over to police.

It happened days after Jenner's lawyers headed to court to obtain a restraining order against yet another individual who told police that he planned to shoot the reality TV star



Kendall Jenner has adding more armed security to her personal team following the string of scary incidents she's dealt with in the past.