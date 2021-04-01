Jennifer Aniston to support Brad Pitt amid Angelina Jolie's new allegations against him?

Brad Pitt gets support from ex wife Jennifer Aniston amid Angelina Jolie's domestic abuse allegations?

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt would reportedly seek support from former wife Jennifer Aniston amid Angelina Jolie's domestic abuse allegations against her ex-husband.

Pitt and Jolie's court battle seems to have taken an unexpectedly ugly turn after the 'Maleficent' actress filed new documents, alleging domestic abuse during their ongoing divorce proceedings.

According to reports, Jolie is confident and will submit proof regarding her domestic abuse claims.

On the other hand, there're reports that Pitt who is shocked by these allegations is now gaining support from his former wife Jennifer Aniston.



A media outlet's report suggested that Brad Pitt is 'devastated' and sought 'Friends' alum's support this difficult time.

There're also reports that Jennifer Aniston contacted brad Pitt after Angelina Jolie's shocking domestic abuse allegations came out.