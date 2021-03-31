PMC says April 5 last date for submission of quota seats list

PMC logo — File

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Wednesday issued the deadline for the submission of the list for students who have been admitted to public medical and dental colleges on quota seats.



According to a notification issued in this regard, the last date for the submission of the finalised list is April 5, 2021.

"Failure to comply will result in the cancellation of seat enhancements provided by [the] PMC," the body wrote on Twitter.

According to the notification, "the PMC has enhanced 594 seats in public medical and dental colleges pursuant to the requests received from the governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir to accommodate quotas such Balochistan, FATA, and HEC Scholarships."

The notification added that to "further facilitate all universities in the timely accommodation of all such quota seats for admission in the current academic session, the PMC [had] further extended the date for [the] final submission of merit lists till March 22, 2021."

It should be noted that compliance to these directions is still awaited by the PMC, the statement added.

"To this end, all relevant provincial chief secretaries have been requested to finalise all such admission by April 3, 2021, and provide the list of admitted students under the HEC Scholarship Programme to the PMC by April 5, 2021."

The statement stressed "failure to comply with the deadline will result in the cancellation of seat enhancements" provided by the commission.