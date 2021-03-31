close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
March 31, 2021

Megan Fox appears in MGK's latest music video

Wed, Mar 31, 2021

Megan Fox continues to appear on the music videos being released by her new boyfriend rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

The latest video for MGK's  song titled "DAYWALKER" has received 11 million views on YouTube.

The rapper took to Instagram to share the news with his fans days after the video featuring his girlfriend Megan Fox premiered on the video sharing website.


MGK has been dating Megan Fox since she parted ways with estranged husband Brian Austin Green.

