Big Hit Entertainment shares legal action case against BTS malicious commenters

In an attempt to keep BTS members safe from hateful comments and false allegations Big Hit Entertainment has taken matters to law enforcement and have finally issued a statement regarding the ongoing incidents.



The company announced the news over on Weverse via a statement that read, “This is Big Hit Music. Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including ill-intentioned criticism, the spread of groundless information, sexual harassment, personal attacks, and defamation. We would like to provide an update on these activities.”

“We have recently filed additional criminal complaints using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives.”

“This latest group of perpetrators include certain non-member users of the internet community DC Inside. For an extended period of time, we have been collecting evidence of repeated malicious postings being created in certain DC Inside “galleries” (message boards) by non-member accounts; we have provided law enforcement officials with the login information associated with these postings.”

“Even if posting histories are erased or accounts deleted after making malicious postings, sufficient network information remains to enable criminal investigations to proceed; such actions therefore may be subject to criminal proceedings.”

“We ask that you make continued use of our hotline ([email protected]) to report any cases of abuse. We are always grateful for the affection and dedication shown by our fans of BTS. We will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected. Thank you.”