Leonardo DiCaprio was paid for ‘The Quick and the Dead’ through Sharon Stone’s salary

TriStar Pictures wasn’t onboard Sharon Stone’s decision to take on Leonardo DiCaprio

Hollywood icon Sharon Stone looked back at the time she was made to pay Leonardo DiCaprio’s salary for the film, The Quick and the Dead.

Sharing the anecdote in her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone, 63, said she was the one who secured the Titanic actor’s role in the film which she co-produced.

"This kid named Leonardo DiCaprio was the only one who nailed the audition, in my opinion: he was the only one who came in and cried, begging his father to love him as he died in the scene," wrote Stone in the book.

However, TriStar Pictures wasn’t onboard Stone’s decision to take on DiCaprio, as she recalled the studio telling her: "'Why an unknown, Sharon, why are you always shooting yourself in the foot?'”

"The studio said if I wanted him so much, I could pay him out of my own salary. So I did,” she said.