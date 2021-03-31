‘Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi’ live action series cast, dates, schedules revealed

Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi is gearing up with preparations and has even announced cast selection, shoot dates and release timelines.

For those unversed, the series has been picked up by Disney+ and will feature a number of Hollywood A listers including Ewan McGregor as Jedi master and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

The Hayden Christensen directional will also include stars such as Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Joel Edgerton, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend and Bonnie Piesse etc.