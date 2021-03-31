Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning a homebirth for their daughter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting ready to welcome their second child through homebirth.



If reports are to be believed, the Duchess of Sussex is planning for a homebirth as the couple prepare to welcome their daughter into their residence in Montecito, California.

A source told Page Six: “Meghan’s plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans. In the end, her doctors advised her to go to hospital and all she was interested in was about delivering Archie safely.”

“But she has a beautiful home in California, it’s a beautiful setting to give birth to her baby girl,” added the source.

Meghan and Harry announced the news of their second child in February this year and revealed the gender and delivery time during their interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month. The pair said they are expecting to welcome a baby girl in summertime this year.