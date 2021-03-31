close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
March 31, 2021

Brad Pitt arrives in Brussels to attend exhibition of his friend: report

Wed, Mar 31, 2021

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt reportedly arrived in Brussels by private jet on Tuesday , according to reports from local media.

The 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' star was spotted by a photographer, who managed to snap a few shots of him.

'We had received a tip from France that Brad Pitt was ready to take a flight from Paris to Brussels,' the cameraman told Qmusic.

Bra Pitt, according to reports, has arrived in the city to grace  the exhibition of an artist friend of his and stayed at the five-star Hotel Amigo, where fans gathered outside hoping to catch a glimpse of the famous actor.

