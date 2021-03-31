Bella Hadid slams brutal killing of Pakistani driver in Washington

Supermodel Bella Hadid has condemned the murder of Pakistani driver Mohammad Anwar in Washington.



The-24-year-old model took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday and shared a heartfelt message to mourn the death of 66-year-old immigrant.

Gigi Hadid's sister wrote: "This is devastating. God bless him and his family." She added, "no one, and I mean no one should ever have to endure this, especially while doing their job."

The 66-year-old Pakistani national, an Uber Eats driver, was killed after two teenage girls assaulted him while carjacking. They have been charged for the murder and armed carjacking.



Two girls, aged 13 and 15, attacked Anwar with a Taser. He was fatally injured after the assault. The man was killed last Tuesday afternoon near Nationals Park, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.