Hammad Azhar was photographed in his childhood with PM Imran Khan

Hammad Azhar can be seen in the red circle. — Instagram

Minister for Finance and Industries and Production Hammad Azhar had met Prime Minister Imran Khan when he was just a child — during the premier's early political career days, it emerged on Tuesday.



PTI, in an Instagram post, said: "When PM Imran Khan started politics, he said that his voters are currently young but when they are eligible to vote, he’ll succeed."

"Not only him, but his support base is also achieving big milestones," it added.



The photo comes in the backdrop of a notification for the appointment of Hammad Azhar as the new finance minister issued by the Cabinet division earlier in the day.

Azhar has been given the post as an addition in his existing portfolio of Minister for Industries and Production.

Within five hours of having been posted, the snapshot amassed more than 10,000 likes. As is usual, PM Khan's fans flocked to the comments section and showered him with numerous compliments.