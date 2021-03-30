Pakistan begins registering people over 50 for coronavirus vaccine

The senior citizen getting the vaccination dose. Photo by: Fatima Rehman/File

Pakistan has now started the process of registration for coronavirus vaccination of elderly people ageing from 50 to 60 from today.

Previously, the country was vaccinating healthcare workers and people over the age of 60 only. But now the registration for people above 50 have also been started by the authorities.

Pakistan is using the Sinopharm vaccine developed by state-run China National Pharmaceutical Group, which has shown to be 79% effective.

Head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar previously said that people aged 50 and above can sign up to get vaccinated for coronavirus starting next week.

"Registration of those who are 50 plus for COVID vaccination will be opened on March 30th," the minister had announced in a tweet.

Encouraging everyone over the age of 50 to register when the process begins, the federal minister reminded those who are 60 and older that registration for them had already begun.