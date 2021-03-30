close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
Sports

Web Desk
March 30, 2021

'They were it then': Wasim Akram offers wife explanation over throwback pic

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 30, 2021
Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram poses for a photo: AFP

Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram offered a humorous explanation to his wife, Shaniera, who was a bit taken aback to see a picture of her husband on Twitter, in what appeared to be an underwear.

"Opened Twitter today and the first thing I saw was a pic of my husband in his underwear!? Is that normal?" she tweeted.

Pat came the response from Wasim Akram.

"It’s a new normal biwi and for your kind information they are shorts. They were it then," he said.

Fans of cricket from both countries were elated to see the photo, with several lamenting the two sides not having played a bilateral series in the recent past.

Reacting to the Twitter post, Rakesh Kulkarni, said: "From the Indian and Pakistani teams playing Holi to Not playing Cricket, We all grew up!"


