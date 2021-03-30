Chris Evans on possibility of him taking on the role of Iron Man

American actors Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. have both said goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



However, that isn't stopping the Knives Out star from teasing his fans by claiming he would love to essay the role of Iron Man, which was played by Downey Jr. earlier.

"I'll say, I mean, I'll say Downey, Iron Man. Just, the paychecks would be nice but just the role is so fun. The role is... he's the engine, he's the life," he said during an appearance on ACE Universe Presents: A Conversation with Chris Evans & Scott Evans.

"I don't think there's anything, anyone on this planet could do that would somehow improve upon what Downey's done, you know what I mean?" he continued.

"I don't consider that a role that's gonna be like a James Bond or a Superman or Batman, that somehow other people get a bite at the apple. It's... He's Iron Man, the end," he added.