Heart of Asia conference begins in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE: The ninth Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) is underway in Dushanbe, Tajikstan with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi leading the Pakistani delegation, reported Radio Pakistan on Tuesday.



Apart from the foreign minister, the Pakistani delegation includes Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, Pakistan's Ambassador in Tajikistan Imran Haider and senior officers of the Foreign Office.

Qureshi, is expected to highlight, the positive efforts of Pakistan for the Afghan peace process and Pakistan's support for Afghanistan's development within the regional framework at the conference.

On the sidelines of the conference, Qureshi will also hold consultations with key regional and international partners.



Qureshi, in a conversation with APP on the sidelines of the conference, said that the world knows Pakistan’s stance on Afghanistan and regional politics.

“World knows Pakistan’s stance. Pakistan’s sacrifices and efforts for peace are not hidden,” said the foreign minister. He added that Pakistan was focusing on the future of this region.



“We believe if there will be peace and stability here then our wish of regional connectivity will go forward and that will benefit Pakistan and the region,” said Pakistan’s top diplomat.

The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process was launched in 2011 and is an important platform to promote peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan through regional cooperation, confidence-building measures (CBMs), and dialogue.



"Pakistan attaches high importance to this Process and has been a regular contributor to the advancement of its objectives. Pakistan is the lead country for Disaster Management and Agriculture Development CBMs under the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process," said the Foreign Office.