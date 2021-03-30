Reese Witherspoon is a big Kate Middleton fan: ‘I fell under her spell’

Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon may be a superstar but certain people have managed to even leave her star struck.



In her 2018-published autobiography, titled Whiskey in a Teacup, the Legally Blonde star recalled the moment she met Kate Middleton in 2011 and was left completely awe-struck.

Writing about their meeting in Los Angeles, Witherspoon shared: "I felt relatively immune from the obsession with the royals until a few years ago when I was invited to meet Kate Middleton.”

"She had just married Prince William, and she was coming to Los Angeles for a fund raiser. I don't even know how I got so lucky as to receive the invitation. The scream that issued from my lips upon receiving it - you would have thought I was going to die,” she wrote.

Reese Witherspoon wrote about her meeting with Kate Middleton in Los Angeles

"I was up at 4am doing my hair. That's early, even for me. I was up, dressed and waiting by the door by 7am. Jim took pictures of me in the car. You can see rays of happiness shooting out of my face. I love Kate Middleton that much” wrote the actor.

"And she did not disappoint! She was just lovely and warm, elegant and composed. She also told a joke, and I immediately fell under her spell. She's just as magnificent as she seems to be. She's a very compassionate, socially conscious, deeply caring person,” she added.

"It takes a very special person to decide to commit to that kind of life. To choose to be under public scrutiny every moment. Now that she's in that position, her entire life is in service, forever,” said the actor.

"I am so in awe of that kind of dedication,” she added.