Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are married, according to his collaborator

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are believed to be married by the singer’s collaborator Ingrid Michaelson.



According to the former One Direction member’s duet partner of To Begin Again, the singer and the supermodel are already married and has kept things to himself as he is an extremely private person.

During a live session on Instagram, Michaelson said the Pillow Talk crooner is “such a private person and now he’s married and has a child so, he does the things he wants to do.”

Soon after, Twitter went berserk as fans went wild over the news with 'Zayn Is Married' becoming a top trend on the micro-blogging website.



