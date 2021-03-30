Demi Lovato says she may adopt children

American singer Demi Lovato said she wanted to be pregnant and become a mother now. But, she is disappointed that she cannot see herself ending up with a guy.

The 28-year-old singer and actress revealed she wanted to adopt some children. "In this moment I want to adopt [children] for sure. I also don't know if I'm going to end up with a guy, so I can't really see myself even getting pregnant," she told Rogan during an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Discussing her sexuality, the 'Dancing With The Devil' singer said, "I don't know. I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off. [I] felt a lot of shame because growing up in Texas as a Christian, that's very frowned upon. I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling."

Speaking to former Fear Factor host, Lovato also shed light on her relationship with The Young and the Restless actor Max who she got engaged with in July 2020 after the duo dated for just four months. The two brought their engagement to a close in September of the same year.

Demi said she had no idea that life is going to be the way it is now. "I was engaged to a man last year. I totally thought I'd be married, maybe pregnant right now, and that's not the case," she said with a sorrowful voice.



"So I've just stopped kind of attaching myself to — I know that my life is not going according to my plan."