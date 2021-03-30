Megan Thee Stallion makes big announcement about her future plan

Megan Thee Stallion has decided to use her 'voice to amplify causes that are important' to her as she joined forces for their Women on Top initiative.



The famous rapper launched the Women on Top initiative with the clothing brand Fashion Nova earlier this month, where she planned to donate a total of $1 million to female-driven organisations.



Megan went on to to describe her feelings in her own words, saying: "I grew up with very strong women around me, who instilled the importance of giving back. I realise I am in a unique position to use my voice to amplify causes that are important to me.

“When Fashion Nova approached me about their Women on Top Initiative, I couldn't have been more thrilled. Giving out a million dollars is a big deal! These grants are going to change lives."

The musician has already donated $100,000 to the Breonna Taylor Foundation, $50,000 to Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Atlanta and $25,000 to Texas Southern University in support of scholarships for women at the college of pharmacy and health sciences.

Megan Thee Stallion is currently pursuing a degree in health administration from the university, and says she’s 'always dreamt' of opening a care facility.