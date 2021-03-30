Billie Eilish again supports Megan Thee Stallion, this time round for a humanitarian cause

Several celebrities including singer Billie Eilish has joined the humanitarian cause headlined by American rapper and singer Megan Thee Stallion - rebuilding her hometown. The rapper also raised the flag for victims of Atlanta spa shootings.

At least eight people, six of them were of Asian origin, were killed when an armed man opened fire at three spas in Atlanta, Georgia on 16 March. Police arrested 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long for killing eight people.



The 26-year-old ‘Savage’ hitmaker has joined forces with Fashion Nova and activist May Lee to serve Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta.

Taking to Instagram, Megan said: “I am heartbroken by the loss of eight individuals taken from their families on March 16 in a senseless, violent attack against Asian Americans."

“We stand in solidarity with all Asian Americans in saying that enough is enough. #StopAsianHate #StandWithAANHPICommunity (sic).”

Megan Thee Stallion’s announcement came a few weeks after the singer joined hands with US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee and the National Association of Christian Churches Disaster Services on the Hotties Helping Houston fundraiser. The damaged houses of senior citizens and single parents would be repaired with the fund. Their houses were destroyed in the Texas freeze.



Severe snowstorms badly impacted the lives of Americans in Megan’s home state Texas that was hit the hardest, as it left many Americans without power, heat, and some, and clean water.

The ‘WAP’ hitmaker said she is collaborating with several major donors, including brands Mielle, Revlon, Fashion Nova, Dolce and Gabbana, and her label 300 Entertainment. The singer said the financial assistance provided by the Hotties Helping Houston fund will continue for the next two years.

Several celebrities joined Megan Thee Stallion in the cause to rebuild her damaged hometown. Maroon 5, actress Taraji P. Henson and megastar Billie Eilish are on board for the cause of the ‘Savage’ star.

“It is always very important for me to help give back to the city that made me. I just want to say thank you to everyone who came together with me to help rebuild my hometown of Houston Texas,” she said in the note of her Instagram post.

The megastar who grabbed Grammy for “Everything I Wanted” went overboard in support of Megan Thee Stallion, saying the rapper deserved the award more. “This is really embarrassing to me,” Billie Eilish said in front of the Grammy audience. “Megan, girl, I was going to write a speech about how you deserve this.”



