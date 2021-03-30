Prince Harry faces fresh backlash over his new job and lucrative business deals

Prince Harry has received flak over his new job and lucrative business deals amid tensions with the Royal Family.

Dan Wootton - Journalist and broadcaster - lambasted Harry for the empty words, saying his new role as a chief impact officer at coaching company BetterUp ridiculed the royal over his mixed messaging.



The Duke of Sussex has often talked about building “supportive” and “compassionate” communities, but reportedly did very little in this regard.

Speaking to Fox News, Dan Wootton shared his words on new role for Prince Harry and the intent behind joining the start-up.



Host Martha MacCallum said: "Two companies that we know of [Prince Harry working with] but I've heard that there could be as many as eight other business ventures that he's putting his name on to try to stick out his own claim in the world."

Mr Wootton replied: "Indeed, Chief Impact Officer what does that mean, Martha? What on earth does that mean?"

"But that is what Harry has signed up for…"

The royal commentator claimed that Harry's only in it for the money. Ms MacCallum then pondered how much Prince Harry would be getting paid for his new job.



He replied: "Millions! This is about the moolah Martha, that's what they want.

"Don't believe a lot of what they say about why they left Britain. They want big money, they want a big glamorous lifestyle and that's fine."

He also urged Harry- who struck up deals with Netflix and Spotify - to be honest about it and said that he 'is in this for the money' and asked him to stop slagging off his family as 'it's putting the 94-year-old Queen under significant pressure.'

After leaving the Royal Family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have secured business contracts with media companies worth several million but has put out very little content over the past year.

