Jennifer Lopez's sizzling dance video to her ex Drake’s song breaks internet

Jennifer Lopez amazed fans with a sizzling video as she danced to DJ Khalid and Drake's 'Popstar' in the pool with a mimosa in hand.

Lopez, who has been shooting Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic for the past couple weeks, shared some more downtime content on Sunday.



Jennifer's stunning dance to her ex-boyfriend's song left fans speculating amid reports of her split from Alex Rodriguez.

The singer/actress was looking gorgeous in yellow bikini during her pleasant moments.

Drake and J.Lo were rumored to be romantically involved back in 2017 and reportedly received a $100,000 diamond necklace from him, before she started dating the American former professional baseball player.

Earlier, Lopez shared a TikTok, dancing outside of the pool to 'Astronaut in the Ocean' by Masked Wolf.

The latest video shows Jennifer Lopez enjoying the Sunday alone as his fiance Alex Rodriguez was notably abcent form the scene.