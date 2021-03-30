close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 30, 2021

Jennifer Lopez's sizzling dance video to her ex Drake’s song breaks internet

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 30, 2021

Jennifer Lopez amazed fans with a sizzling video as she danced to  DJ Khalid and Drake's 'Popstar' in the pool with a mimosa in hand.

Lopez, who has been shooting Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic for the past couple weeks, shared some more downtime content on Sunday. 

Jennifer's stunning dance to her ex-boyfriend's song left fans  speculating amid reports of her split from   Alex Rodriguez.

The singer/actress was looking gorgeous in yellow bikini during her  pleasant moments.

Drake and J.Lo were rumored to be romantically involved back in 2017 and reportedly received a $100,000 diamond necklace from him, before she started dating   the American former professional baseball player.

 Earlier, Lopez shared a TikTok, dancing outside of the pool to 'Astronaut in the Ocean' by Masked Wolf. 

The latest video shows Jennifer Lopez enjoying the Sunday alone as his fiance  Alex Rodriguez was notably abcent form the scene. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment