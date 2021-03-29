'Meghan Markle official' Instagram account nears 1 million followers

An Instagram "fan account" of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is nearing one million followers.

The fan account "Meghan Markle Official (meghanmarkle_official)" has shared less than 1000 posts that contain pictures and videos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

It follows only 22 people on the Facebook-owned website.

Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan used to have social media accounts which she later deactivated.



There are hundreds of social media accounts being run by the fans of the Duchess.

Meghan Markle recently sent shockwaves through the British monarchy as she accused the royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son’s skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide, in a tell-all television interview.





