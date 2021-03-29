Babar Azam sends prayers to fans on account of Shab e Barat

Pakistani cricket skipper Babar Azam. Photo: File

Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam on Monday took to Twitter and sent prayers and blessings to his fans and followers on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

"This Shab-e-Barat, the night of blessings, remember us and everyone around you in your special prayers," the skipper wrote.

"May Allah bless you with health, protection, happiness, and love for the whole year."

Shab-e-Barat observed across Pakistan today

Shab-e-Barat will be observed tonight (Monday) in Pakistan and across the world to seek forgiveness from Allah.

Special religious gatherings will be held throughout the country, and people will also visit graveyards to say prayers at the graves of their loved ones.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in a statement has appealed to the people to seek forgiveness from Allah on Shab e Barat, as the coronavirus pandemic seems to be spreading far and wide.

He asked Muslims to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines, especially in mosques, to control the spread of the deadly disease.

The Sindh govt has announced a public holiday on March 30 on account of Shab e Barat.

According to a notification issued in this regard, all government and private educational institutions across Sindh will remain closed on March 30, 2021.