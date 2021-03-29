Schools closed in 6 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts as coronavirus cases rise

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday decided to close schools in six more districts of the city, as the third wave of the coronavirus continues to endanger lives across the country.



KP Education Minister Shahram Tarakai said the decision to close schools in six more districts of the province was taken after coronavirus cases saw an increase in the province.

Among the districts where schools will be closed are Khyber, Shangla, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Upper Dir and Haripur.

Schools in these districts will remain closed till April 11.

The minister said schools in 10 other districts of the province have already closed, adding that in other areas where cases of the virus continue to increase, the government will take action and close schools as well.

Earlier, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had announced that schools in Pakistan located in coronavirus hotspot areas will remain closed till April 11.

He was speaking to the media after an important meeting of education and health ministers at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to decide on the closure of schools amid an alarming rise of coronavirus cases in the country.

The minister had said that keeping in view the coronavirus situation, the provincial governments will decide the districts where educational institutions will remain closed.