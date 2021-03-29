Wasim Akram's pic celebrating Holi in India brings back fond memories for cricket fans

Former pacer Wasim Akram. — AFP/File

Cricket is a sport that connects people and nations — and this can be seen in a throwback photo recently shared on social media, where former pacer Wasim Akram can be seen celebrating the Holi festival in India.



Shared by an Indian presenter, the picture features a shirtless Wasim Akram standing beside Gautam Bhimani, with the tweet suggesting the Pakistani players had earlier played Holi with the Indian team.



Pakistan toured India in 1987 to play five Test matches and six One Day Internationals.

The Men In Green won the Test series 1-0 after they were victorious by 16 runs in the final match of the series, the previous four games having been drawn.

Indian sports presenter Gautam Bhimani, sharing the throwback photo, said: "My favourite cricketing #Holi memory! The Indian and Pakistani teams playing Holi in the pool of @TajWestEnd Also the first time I met @wasimakramlive."

Wasim responded to the tweet, fondly recalling the memories: "Happy Holi. What a day that was 87 tour of India."



Fans of cricket from both countries were elated to see the photo, with several lamenting the two sides not having played a bilateral series in the recent past.



Reacting to the Twitter post, Rakesh Kulkarni, said: "From the Indian and Pakistani teams playing Holi to Not playing Cricket, We all grew up!"

Another user said from playing Holi, we went to not even knowing each other anymore.



A cricket enthusiast said he felt "cheated" when all sorts of relations were more or less intact but cricket.



A user hoped that peace would prevail between the two nations so the citizens could see such beautiful moments again.



Poking fun at the presenter, a user said Akram would never forgive him for sharing the former pacer's photo. To which, Bhimani said that he had taken Akram's approval.



In the end, a "classic" gif does it all.



