Photos: Big Hit Entertainment inaugurates new 'BTS Museum' building

BTS’s company has decided to go all out in memory of the group’s dynamic history on the entertainment landscape and in celebration, have vowed to feature a BTS Museum.

The building in question resides in Yongsan Trade Center, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea and overlooks the Han River.

It is said to have 19 floors in total, with two underground areas dedicated to the museum. It will showcase the group’s awards, trophies and other exhibit pieces available to the public with a nominal fee.

Out of this, three floors will be set aside as practice studio’s available only via prior reservation and netizens around the globe are divided over the ‘fairness’.

One took to social media and claimed, “I mean usually offices use this type of system too…but I think it would be okay for BTS to have their own practice rooms…aren’t they the ones making up most of the sales for the company anyway?” whereas another believes, “Don’t the boys deserve a whole floor to themselves!?”