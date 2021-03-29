Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy digital platform for Pakistan’s religious minorities

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's SOC Films rolled out a digital platform called ‘White in the Flag’

Acclaimed filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy introduced Pakistan's first-ever website dedicated to the religious minority groups in the country.

The Academy Award-winner’s SOC Films rolled out a digital platform called ‘White in the Flag’, where minorities in Pakistan can openly engage in discussions and share experiences about what it is like for them to live as a minority in the country.

The Sitara director’s newly-launched website will also provide resources for the religious minority groups that can be of help to activists and legislators in progressing with relevant policy initiatives.