Mon Mar 29, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 29, 2021

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy digital platform for Pakistan’s religious minorities

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 29, 2021
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's SOC Films rolled out a digital platform called ‘White in the Flag’

Acclaimed filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy introduced Pakistan's first-ever website dedicated to the religious minority groups in the country.

The Academy Award-winner’s SOC Films rolled out a digital platform called ‘White in the Flag’, where minorities in Pakistan can openly engage in discussions and share experiences about what it is like for them to live as a minority in the country.

The Sitara director’s newly-launched website will also provide resources for the religious minority groups that can be of help to activists and legislators in progressing with relevant policy initiatives.  

