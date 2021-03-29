Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy digital platform for Pakistan’s religious minorities

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Acclaimed filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy introduced Pakistan's first-ever website dedicated to the religious minority groups in the country.
The Academy Award-winner’s SOC Films rolled out a digital platform called ‘White in the Flag’, where minorities in Pakistan can openly engage in discussions and share experiences about what it is like for them to live as a minority in the country.
The Sitara director’s newly-launched website will also provide resources for the religious minority groups that can be of help to activists and legislators in progressing with relevant policy initiatives.